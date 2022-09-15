Pine Gate Renewables executes 1 GW of PPAs

Pine Gate Renewables, a renewable energy developer for utility scale solar and storage, has successfully contracted approximately 1 GW of late-stage solar development projects. The combined power purchase agreements (PPAs) support enough energy production to power a major city, and it showcases the power of collaboration and creativity among industry stakeholders.

The executed PPAs enable the construction of ten new large scale solar projects thanks to corporate and utility partners who envision a cleaner energy future. With an investment of over US$1 billion in clean energy construction across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas, these projects will bring strong economic development benefits to local communities.

“Our partners truly are the driving force in the growth of renewables in this uncertain environment,” said David Groleau, SVP at Pine Gate Renewables. “Solar gets done because partners are relentlessly driving forward their environmental commitments, no matter the market challenges or headwinds. These PPAs are a testament to our partners’ flexibility, creativity, and vision.”

These projects are expected to be operational between 2023 – 2024. Additionally, Pine Gate has over 20 GW of solar and storage large scale projects in development throughout the US.

“Pine Gate is excited to work so closely with some of the world’s most respected brands,” said Ben Catt, CEO. “This demand is only the start to a strong renewable future.”

