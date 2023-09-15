Nexun signs co-development agreement for 16 solar projects in Poland
Nexun, a Marguerite portfolio company, has signed a co-development agreement with a provider in Poland for a 206 MW pipeline of 16 medium-sized projects. All projects have a land lease signed, and 50% of the pipeline has environmental decisions and zoning in place.
Nexun is a platform dedicated to greenfield solar photovoltaic (PV) projects established in January 2023. It is a Marguerite portfolio company invested through Marguerite III, committing to invest up to €60 million. This investment aligns with Marguerite’s strategy to invest in infrastructures that intrinsically contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Under the cooperation agreement in Poland, Nexun will apply for grid connection for the first 52 MW in September 2023 and another 60 MW in 4Q23.
Josef Kastner, CEO of Nexun, commented: “Poland is an essential market for solar power in the EU, which is why this cooperation is a significant milestone in our solar development activities. Poland, still relying largely on coal for power generation, desperately needs to switch to renewable energies. Our ambition is for Nexun to become one of Poland’s leading developers to transfer power production to sustain-able energy.”
On top of the co-development agreement in Poland, other such contracts are in negotiations in Germany, Spain, and Poland. At the same time, Nexun started developing several greenfield projects in France with its own team.
Chloe Durieux, Chief Development Officer at Nexun, added: “We are excited to have this first co-developer partnership in Poland. Through strategic investments and partnerships, we are determined to drive the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and create a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come.”
“Our diverse team of more than 50% women is currently based in four countries. We expect the team to increase by four additional people by the end of 2023.”
