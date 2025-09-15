Eurowind Energy closes ‘ready-to-build’ projects in Portugal

Eurowind Energy Portugal has reached the ready-to-build stage on two projects this summer. The acquisition of the Aveiro clusters, owned by Arada Green, Lda (of which the SPA was signed in August 2024), closed on 21 July 2025. Since then, two clusters – Avanca (15 MW ac ) and Esqueira (5 MW ac ) – achieved ready-to-build stage and started construction. Two additional clusters of 15 MWac each – Ovar and Arada – are expected to also reach that stage later in 2025.

On 21 August 2025, the Vale da Missa PV project, which was acquired in December 2024, also reached closing as the project achieved the ready-to-build stage. This 10 MW ac project is located on a 20 ha. site in Borba, Alentejo Region, and more than 80 landowners have been involved in electric interconnection easement agreements. This acquisition marks Eurowind Energy’s southernmost project in Portugal.

The project was developed by Pentagab, Lda. and Enerfont, Lda., who successfully secured all permits and took the project to the ready-to-build stage.

Joaquim Pinto, Eurowind Energy Country Manager for Portugal, noted: “It’s incredibly rewarding to witness such high activity across our portfolio in Portugal. Seeing these projects take shape, not only reflects the dedication of our team and partners but also reinforces our growing commitment to contribute to the energy transition in Portugal.”

The sellers commented: “Pentagab, Lda. and Enerfont, Lda. are very pleased to announce the conclusion of the sale agreement of the Vale da Missa Solar Plant to Eurowind Energy, a highly reputable company that, from the very beginning, recognised the value and potential of this project. This represents the culmination of several years of development reflecting the determination and resilience of the teams in facing the bureaucratic challenges of the sector.”

In addition to these acquisitions, Eurowind Energy also energised the Enxara do Bispo PV Plant, in the region of Lisbon, on the 21 August 2025. The project consists of five small generation units (UPPs) of 1 MW each, totalling 5 MW ac , and is sited across 13 ha. in two independent land plots located approximately 11 km northeast of Mafra.

With these achievements, Eurowind Energy continues to strengthen its activities in Portugal, where the company now has a portfolio under operation of more than 50 MWp and approximately another 50 MWp under construction. In addition to this the company holds a development pipeline of more than 1.5 GW in the country, including the repowering and hybridisation of the current portfolio with BESS and, where possible, with wind parks.

