ib vogt signs landmark long-term virtual PPA for a utility scale PV project

ib vogt has signed a landmark long-term virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with a leading investment-grade, US-based technology company to offtake power from its utility scale photovoltaics (PV) project in northwestern Romania.

The agreement is not only a major milestone for ib vogt but also a clear sign of the growing maturity of Romania’s corporate renewable procurement market.

The approximately 70 MWp PV project will generate around 110 GWh of clean electricity annually. ib vogt will deliver a turnkey EPC and operations and maintenance solution. The project is designed with bifacial modules and single-axis trackers and includes potential energy storage readiness.

Located in northwestern Romania, the project will contribute to grid decarbonisation and supply diversification in one of Europe’s fastest-evolving power markets. Romania’s corporate PPA market remains relatively nascent, with a scarcity of bankable, long-term contracts to date, but is rapidly evolving and offers significant growth potential. The vPPA demonstrates increasing participation by investment-grade global technology buyers and the bankability of high-quality utility scale solar in Central and Eastern Europe.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, commented: “Securing this long-term vPPA for our PV project is a major milestone for ib vogt in Romania. This agreement shows the maturity of the Romanian renewables market and the vital role of clean energy in decarbonising power grids. We are proud to drive this transition and confident it will open the door to more transformative partnerships in the region.”

