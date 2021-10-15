Exus wins solar farm contract in Spain

Exus Management Partners (Exus) has been selected by Glennmont Partners to act as a full-service provider across a 473 MW solar portfolio in Spain. Glennmont will benefit from Exus’ fully-integrated services, providing technical oversight from project development to asset management.

The portfolio was recently acquired by Glennmont from Grupotec Servicios Avanzados SA, and brings Exus’ construction and development portfolio to 3 GW worldwide, and 1.6 GW in Iberia.

Exus will oversee the final stages of the project’s development across all sites, including resource analysis, grid connectivity, permits and licensing, and supply chain management, to successfully bring the project to operation.

Once operational, Exus will undertake full technical and commercial management to optimise performance, reduce financial risks, and ensure long-term revenue certainty across all installations.

Carlos Tello, Founder, Exus, said: “Congratulations to our partners at Glennmont on their acquisition of this portfolio. We look forward to working by your side to bring the projects to success and providing our full asset management services thereafter.”

“We’re certain that equipped with our knowledge of the renewable energy landscape in Spain, from development expertise to commercial management, we will provide the highest levels of technical and financial oversight for the portfolio. We look forward to working with Glennmont on our shared mission to support the clean energy transition.”

