AMPYR Solar completes Groensebos solar park

AMPYR Solar Europe, in partnership with the Echt-Susteren Energy Cooperative, has announced the completion of its latest solar project in the Netherlands.

The 13.2 MW Groensebos solar park in the village of Maria Hoop, part of the municipality of Echt-Susteren, will meet the energy needs of 3960 homes in the region, while also saving almost 5300 tpy of carbon emissions. Ecorus constructed the project.

The 10.35 ha. park has almost 23 000 panels across three different structures and has been developed in partnership with the Echt-Susteren Energy Cooperative, which initiated the project and has 50% ownership.

The three different orientations – one south and two east/west facing – will both enhance solar energy output and will be neatly integrated in the landscape through the growth of local vegetation, including herb-rich grassland and native plants.

The Groensebos project also includes an innovative agri-PV pilot that will be used to grow blueberries beneath the solar panels, with the intention of donating the crop to Zorgboerderij de Groense Bos, a local community care farm.

In addition, AMPYR Solar Europe will sell the Guarantees of Origin (GoO) from the Groensebos solar plant to VW Kraftwerk GmbH under a multi-country, multi-asset renewable energy agreement between the two companies.

Tarun Agrawal, CEO of AMPYR Solar Europe, said: “The Netherlands is an important country for AMPYR Solar Europe, and the Groensebos project marks the latest step in turning our significant pipeline into reality. Following the completion of the Hoeve de Ruif solar park last year, we are pleased to commission our second project in the Echt-Susteren municipality.

By working in partnership with the Echt-Susteren Energy Cooperative, we developed a renewable energy asset that not only provides clean power to the local community, but also tests the feasibility of an important agri-PV project. We also ensured that incorporating the local flora, fauna and other vegetation in the vicinity was a key consideration in the final design of the park.”

Eric van Kaathoven, Chairman at the Echt-Susteren Energy Cooperative, also commented: “We are proud to have worked alongside AMPYR Solar Europe on this project, which has resulted in a multifunctional solar park, where sustainable energy generation and a pilot project, placing horticulture under solar panels, work together. It also showcases the forward-thinking of the Echt-Susteren municipality, which is committed to leading the way in renewable energy generation in the province of Limburg. We are excited about the park providing clean energy for many years to come.”

For AMPYR Solar Europe, the completion of the Groensebos project further highlights the company’s position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing Independent Power Producers (IPPs). AMPYR Solar Europe continues to develop and construct a portfolio of solar assets across the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, and now has a Dutch pipeline of over 1 GW, and an aggregate European pipeline of close to 8 GW.

