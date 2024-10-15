SolarEdge launches new floating PV solar solution

SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy technology, has announced the UK launch of its high-power SolarEdge TerraMax™ Inverter combined with H1300 Power Optimisers. The new SE330K inverter is available now for pre-order, with shipments expected to start in 1Q25.

Targeting small-to-medium utility scale PV installations, the new versatile solar system is suitable for varied topologies and challenging site conditions, ideal for ground mounted sites on sloped, uneven, or irregular shaped terrains, and dual use sites for applications such as floating PV and Agri-PV (agrivoltaics) with trackers.

The SolarEdge TerraMax solar inverter provides SolarEdge’s benefits of advanced Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), that include higher energy yields by overcoming module mismatch and shading losses – particularly common in bi-facial modules and vertical PV – advanced built-in safety features, as well as design flexibility. The solution will be powered by the SolarEdge ONE for C&I new energy optimisation platform, with high-precision module-level monitoring and PV fleet management for reduced site visits, increased system uptime and lower O&M costs.

The new high-power optimised utility solution is designed to increase solar energy production through 99% inverter efficiency, 200% DC-oversizing and an integrated night-time PID rectifier. The design supports up to 80 module string lengths, requiring less cabling and overall equipment. This can lead to reduced balance of system (BoS) costs by as much as 50%. Pre-commissioning also allows early system validation of components and wiring, prior to AC connection.

Christelle Barnes, UK Country Manager at SolarEdge Technologies, said: “We are excited to bring the well-known benefits of SolarEdge power optimisation and high-resolution monitoring to the utility solar segment in the UK with the introduction of our new high-power SolarEdge TerraMax Inverter. We believe that this technology will help maximise value to investors and EPCs.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!