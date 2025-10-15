MET Group completes agrivoltaic park in Italy

MET Group has commissioned and commenced commercial operations at its Ferre-ra Erbognone solar power plant in Italy. The project is the first agrivoltaic solution in the area.

With an installed capacity of 10 MWp and an expected annual generation of 15 GWh, the Ferrera Erbognone solar park produces enough electricity to power around 6000 Italian households each year. The commissioning of the plant marks a significant milestone in MET Group’s renewable energy expansion strategy in Italy.

The construction of the solar power plant started in July 2024, and around 16 000 solar panels were installed on 16 ha. of industrial land. EPC was done by CMC Europe Italy SRL. The offtaker of the electricity generated by the solar park is MET Energia Italia.

The Ferrera Erbognone solar project is located in a traditional rice-growing region of Italy. The agrivoltaic system generates renewable energy whilst allowing for a sustainable agricultural use of the land, providing both economic and environmental benefits to the local communities. In addition, 2800 plants will be cultivated in a mitigation area 50 m wide around the solar power plant.

Clive Turton, Executive Chairman of MET Group’s Green Assets, commented: “We are delighted with this important milestone in growing our presence in Italy. What pleases me most is that this solar park exemplifies how MET places emphasis on responsible planning and management of natural resources during construction. Within this context, responsible water management is a priority, guaranteeing that water use is socially equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial.”

The Ferrera Erbognone solar power plant is owned by Keppel MET Renewables (KMR), a 50-50% joint venture between Singapore-based Keppel’s Infrastructure Division and MET Group.

Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure of Keppel and member of MET Group’s Board of Directors, said: “The completion of our first grid scale agrivoltaic project in Western Europe is proof of Keppel’s ability to turn strategy into action. It builds our operational track record in adjacencies to flexible power, while diversifying Keppel’s geographical presence. The Keppel-MET joint venture also exemplifies our asset-light, capital-efficient model – scalable across Europe and enhancing earnings visibility for Keppel.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!