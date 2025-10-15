R.Power secures 115.5 MW in Germany’s EEG Innovation auction

Two of R.Power S.A.’s subsidiaries have won support in the latest EEG Innovation Auction conducted by Germany’s Federal Network Agency, securing 20-year support for hybrid photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a total installed capacity of 115.5 MW.

This achievement marks a significant step in R.Power’s expansion into Germany’s renewable energy market, where hybrid generation and storage systems are becoming a central pillar of the national energy transition.

The EEG support mechanism ensures that each awarded project receives compensation equal to the difference between its auction bid price and the average monthly spot market electricity price. This framework guarantees a stable minimum revenue level over the 20-year support period.

These projects will combine large scale PV generation with high-capacity battery storage systems, enabling R.Power to deliver clean, flexible, and reliable energy to the German power grid while supporting grid stability and market integration of renewables.

Przemek Pieta, CEO and Founder of R.Power S.A., responded: “Winning Germany’s EEG Innovation Auction confirms the competitiveness and maturity of our hybrid PV and BESS model. This strengthens our footprint in one of Europe’s most advanced renewable markets and reflects our long-term vision of integrating solar generation with storage as a foundation of the future power system.”

