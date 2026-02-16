Arenko expands RWE collaboration through three new UK solar and storage sites

Arenko, the enterprise-grade technology partner for complex battery energy storage systems (BESS) and renewables portfolios, has expanded its commercial collaboration with RWE, rolling out its software to support the optimisation of three additional co-located solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, totalling 150 MW, in the UK.

The deal doubles the number of Arenko-supported RWE sites to six and further strengthens Arenko’s position as a leading software partner for optimising complex, grid scale renewables and storage assets.

RWE is a leading player in the fast-growing UK solar-plus-storage market, taking a pioneering role in tackling the technical challenges involved in configuring DC-coupled sites to operate as a single, market-ready, dispatchable unit. Arenko’s technology will provide RWE with the critical DC-coupled architecture required to ensure seamless, zero-latency communication between solar, battery, and the grid.

Two of the newly contracted projects will feature four-hour battery duration, placing them at the upper end of long-duration BESS installations in the UK, and helping to future-proof these systems as part of a fully decarbonised grid.

The deal builds on a framework agreement established in 2024, with RWE extending the relationship following successful technical collaboration and platform onboarding across the initial three sites.

RWE will now integrate Arenko’s enterprise-grade Nimbus software platform across the new assets. Acting as a ‘digital backbone’ that complements RWE’s in-house capabilities, Nimbus will provide end-to-end monitoring, control, optimisation, and automated trading. It will enable RWE to trade and operate the complex co-located assets with the flexibility, transparency, and security expected of large, utility scale operations, while maximising commercial performance.

Sarah Standen, Head of Commercial Asset Optimisation UK, RWE, commented: “We have been impressed by the level of technical collaboration and flexibility Arenko has demonstrated across our initial projects. As we continue to expand our UK renewable and storage portfolio, it is important to work with partners who can manage complexity and integrate securely with our internal systems. This expanded agreement reflects our confidence in Arenko’s technology and its team.”

Rupert Newland, CEO, Arenko, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with RWE on these projects, which bring a new level of complexity by combining solar and storage within a DC-coupled design. Our focus has been on bridging the gap between shared infrastructure and market requirements by converting DC output into the AC representation needed to operate as two separate, market-compliant technologies. Ultimately, our goal is to enable hybrid systems that can perform on a par with standalone batteries as co-located sites grow in importance in the UK energy landscape.”

The UK’s recent Allocation Round 7a auction, which awarded contracts for difference to 4.9?GW of solar, underscores the growing role of hybrid projects with much of it expected to be co-located with batteries. This reflects a broader market trend towards flexible, clean power solutions that help integrate renewable generation and support a resilient energy system.

By supporting a portfolio that includes some of the UK’s longer-duration solar-plus-storage projects, Arenko is further strengthening its credentials as a specialist partner for utilities, independent power producers, and funds seeking to operate complex renewable assets at scale. The expanded partnership with RWE positions Arenko as a leader in software for renewables optimisation in the UK and paves the way for further collaboration on both co-located and standalone renewables projects in the future.

