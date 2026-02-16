MET Group completes second solar park in Italy

Swiss-based energy company, MET Group, has commissioned its Caltignaga solar power plant in Italy.

The start of commercial operation marks a significant milestone in MET’s renewable energy expansion strategy in the country.

The agri-photovoltaics (agri-PV) solar project has an installed capacity of 10 MWp and an expected annual generation of 15 GWh, producing enough electricity to power around 6000 Italian households each year. The construction of the solar park started in July 2024, around 15 000 solar panels were installed, procurement, and construction (EPC) was done by CMC Europe Italy SRL.

The Caltignaga plant is MET Group’s second operating solar project in Italy, after the 10 MWp Ferrera Erbognone project was commissioned in October 2025. The offtaker of the electricity generated by both solar parks is a mix between corporate power purchase agreements, GSE, and MET Energia Italia.

MET Group’s Green Assets Division is investing in solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), with 445 MW of solar and onshore wind projects already in operation across Europe, and a significant portfolio of projects under development in Italy.

The Caltignaga and Ferrera Erbognone agri-PV systems generate renewable energy whilst allowing for a sustainable agricultural use of the land – providing both economic and environmental benefits to the local communities. The two power plants are owned by Keppel MET Renewables (KMR), a 50-50 joint venture between Singapore-based Keppel’s Infrastructure Division and MET Group.

Clive Turton, Executive Chairman of MET Group’s Green Assets Division, commented: “The commissioning of the Caltignaga solar park is an important milestone in strengthening our presence in Italy, and a key step in our strategy to grow in Western Europe. We aim to become a major player in the European renewables industry and significantly contribute to the success of the energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!