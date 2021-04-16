RWE commissions ground-mounted solar project in the Netherlands

RWE, one of the world’s leading companies for renewable energy, has officially commissioned its first ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) project in the Netherlands. Solar Park Kerkrade, in the province of Limburg has an installed capacity of 14.7 MWp. The green electricity generated by the solar park is equal to the average annual electricity consumption of approximately 4000 Dutch households.

In March 2021, the company announced the construction of its first floating PV project as part of the expansion of its Dutch Solar Park Amer. By the end of 2021, RWE will have a solar portfolio in the Netherlands with a total installed capacity of 23.1 MWp.

The company commenced construction of its first ground-mounted solar park in the Netherlands in September 2020. Solar Park Kerkrade was realised in less than eight months and within its stated project plan. As a result of continuous attention to health and safety, the project was delivered safely and without accidents. The solar park consists of more than 36 000 solar panels. In 2021, RWE will finalise the expansion of its Solar Park Amer with an innovative floating PV project and also a ground-mounted solar project. Currently, the company is looking at opportunities to develop further solar projects near its own wind farms.

The company is also developing solar projects in several countries in Europe and North America with a total capacity of more than 7.6 GW.

RWE is further growing its renewable energy portfolio in the Netherlands. The company operates seven onshore wind farms with a total installed capacity of 268 MW (RWE’s pro rata share). In addition to solar, the company has currently four new onshore wind farms under construction with a total capacity of more than 115 MW. All projects are expected to be commissioned during the course of 2021. Alongside renewable developments, the company is contributing to the energy transition in the Netherlands with hydrogen projects such as NortH2, Eemshydrogen and FUREC.

