Oxford PV and Trinasolar announce landmark Perovskite PV patent licensing agreement

Oxford PV, leading the commercialisation of perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology, and Trinasolar, committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions, have signed an exclusive patent licensing agreement for the manufacture and/or sale of perovskite-based photovoltaic (PV) products in China with an additional right to sublicense.

With the Chinese domestic PV market currently valued at over US$50 billion/y and projected to grow to US$100 billion by 2030, this agreement is a major step forward in accelerating the deployment of next-generation PV technology.

“This agreement is a milestone in our mission to make perovskite PV mainstream and affirms the pivotal role of patents in the photovoltaics of today and the future,” said David Ward, CEO at Oxford PV. “We are delighted that Trinasolar, one of the world’s leading solar manufacturers, will be able to offer our technology to the Chinese market. Thanks to the relentless efforts of our team over the past decade, we are in a unique position to facilitate the transition of the solar industry to a high efficiency multi-junction technology platform. We encourage other parties interested in a license outside of China, to contact us.”

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar, added: “Trinasolar is actively driving technological innovation, focusing on fundamental, cutting-edge, and specialised research in advanced PV technologies. Trinasolar is kicking off a new era of industrialisation for perovskite tandem technology, achieving integrated advancements in technological and industrial innovation to drive the solar industry forward.”

