Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) has energised the 125 MWp Citicore Solar Pangasinan (CS Pangasinan) in Santa Barbara and Calasiao, marking another significant milestone in the company’s commitment to support the Philippine government’s renewable energy agenda, while supporting the long-term development of the Province of Pangasinan.

CS Pangasinan can generate an estimated 202 GWh of clean energy, enough to power 90 000 – 100 000 Filipino homes, and cuts carbon emissions of close to 120 000 tpy.

The facility features an innovative elevated solar panel design, an intentional engineering approach developed to respond to local weather conditions. By elevating the panels, the project’s critical infrastructure is protected from adverse weather events like flooding, while improving airflow and drainage – demonstrating how renewable energy projects can be designed to adapt to local conditions to ensure reliable power delivery.

Oliver Tan, President and CEO of CREC, commented: “Our responsibility to deliver clean energy solutions includes not only sustainability, but also resilience. Renewable energy can be thoughtfully designed, integrating stronger materials to mitigate external risks, while considering benefits to our other initiatives such as AgroSolar.”

Beyond energy generation, CREC will also expand its AgroSolar initiative across its projects, enabling the co-existence of agriculture and solar power on the same land. Under this programme, areas beneath and between solar panels are used for crop production, supporting local farmers’ livelihoods and contributing to food security – while maintaining the primary use of the land for clean energy generation.

The CS Pangasinan project was awarded a long-term offtake contract under the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program – Round 2 (GEAP-2), a key government initiative in advancing the country’s energy transition. This follows the recent energisation of the 69 MWp Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 in the Visayas, significantly contributing to the country’s energy security, especially during summer season, when power demand is at its highest.

The energisation of CS Pangasinan further strengthens Pangasinan’s position as a growing renewable energy hub in Northern Luzon. The project generated close to a thousand local jobs during construction, and operations employees will also be sourced from the community.

Tan added: “These developments show how national policy and private-sector execution can work together to create tangible local impact. With the continued support of the Department of Energy, local government units, and our host communities, we are helping ensure that Pangasinan is not only part of the energy transition, but a beneficiary of it.”

CREC has energised more than half of its GEAP-2 commitments and will energise the remaining 5 projects in the coming months. The company’s ongoing projects are in Pangasinan, Batangas, and Quezon. CREC’s projects contribute to its broader “5 GW in 5 Years” goal, supporting the Philippine Energy Plan and the administration’s push for a cleaner, more secure energy future.

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