Osaka Gas USA jointly develop solar projects with Oriden

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, through its subsidiary Osaka Gas USA Corporation (OGUSA), has reached agreement with Oriden LLC (Oriden), a US based renewable project developer, to jointly develop a portfolio of more than 700 MWdc (600 MWac) of utility scale solar and storage projects throughout certain US markets.
This follows OGUSA’s successful acquisition of the Brighter Future Solar Projects, a 15.7 MWdc (11 MWac) solar project in North Carolina, US, from Oriden in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group.
