Iberdrola starts up its first photovoltaic plant in Portugal

Iberdrola continues to advance with its investment strategy in the Iberian Peninsula with the commissioning of the Algeruz II photovoltaic (PV) plant, the first installation of this type for the group in Portugal.

The plant has more than 50 500 fixed monofacial PV modules that will generate enough clean energy to supply more than 11 000 homes and will prevent the emission of 13 400 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

The project, which has involved an investment of €17.8 million, has generated more than 200 jobs in the peak periods of its construction, covered entirely by local workers.

Iberdrola was the largest successful bidder in number of lots in the 2019 auction in Portugal with a total of seven PV projects (seven lots), of which three are under construction and are expected to enter into commercial operation throughout the year. These are the Conde (13.51 MW), Alcochete I (32.89 MW), and Alcochete II (12.72 MW) PV plants, also located in the district of Setúbal. The Alcochete I and II projects will have bifacial technology that maximises energy production and reduces the average cost of electricity by 16%.

In addition, the Montechoro I (11.57 MW), Montechoro II (24.95 MW), and Carregado (64.1 MW) projects, awarded in the same auction, are in the process of obtaining the construction license and their start-up. It is scheduled for 2023, when Iberdrola’s PV capacity in Portugal will add 187 MW.

Renewable commitment with Portugal

Iberdrola has been leading the energy transition for two decades, acting as a key driver in the transformation of the industrial fabric and the green recovery of the economy and employment. To this end, the company has launched a historic investment plan of €150 000 million over the next decade – €75 000 million by 2025 – with which to triple renewable capacity, double network assets, and commit to clean and sustainable consumption.

In the current context, the acceleration of the energy transition is essential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and combat the effects of climate change.

In Portugal, Iberdrola provides services to an important commercial portfolio of clients, has 92 MW of wind power in operation, and has commissioned the Daivões (conventional power plant) and Gouvães (pumped-pumping power plant) hydroelectric plants, which form part of the Támega rive gigabattery – one of the largest energy storage facilities in Europe with 1158 MW of capacity – and which has involved an investment of more than €1500 million.

Added to this is the future construction of a large wind farm with a total planned power of 400 MW, linked to the gigabattery, which will convert the complex into a hybrid generation plant.

This circumstance will allow users to consume wind energy in periods of greatest demand and use the surplus to feed the pumping system, helping to improve the efficiency of the system, and guarantee the electricity supply. In this way, Iberdrola will be able to manage supply and demand with hydroelectric and wind technologies, depending on the availability of both resources.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.