Canadian Solar to fund solar development in Japan

Canadian Solar Inc. has announced the successful close of the Japan Green Infrastructure Fund (JGIF). Canadian Solar will partner with Macquarie Advisory & Capital Solutions, the advisory and capital markets arm of the Macquarie Group. Macquarie is both the financial advisor and a minority investor in the fund.

JGIF's mission is to accelerate the development of new projects in Japan with clear monetisation strategies, and expects to grant first offer rights to the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund (CSIF), a Japanese-listed infrastructure fund holding operating solar assets managed by Canadian Solar's asset management subsidiary.

JGIF marks Canadian Solar's first platform entry into the private institutional capital pool. Together with Macquarie and other cornerstone investors, the fund has secured JPY22 billion (US$208 million) of committed capital that will be used to develop, build and accumulate new solar projects in Japan. The fund will further consider green bond placements and project finance loans as it expands its asset portfolio.

JGIF is managed as an approved 13X fund management company regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Canadian Solar and Macquarie will jointly serve as general partners of the fund, with an economic stake of 67% and 33%, respectively. The fund aims to catalyse large-scale investments within its six-year fund term and will sell to managed funds or on the secondary market to maximise value.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.