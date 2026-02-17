Elgin secures eight solar contracts in UK AR7 auction

Independent power producer (IPP), Elgin, has secured eight solar contracts in the UK’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7) contracts for difference (CfD) auction.

The projects total 382 MW of capacity and are located in North Devon, North Lanarkshire, North Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Somerset, and West Midlands.

The projects are a key part of Elgin’s international portfolio of solar and energy storage assets in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy and are expected to be delivered in line with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s ‘Clean Power 2030 Action Plan’. Once operational, they will reduce consumer energy bills, contribute to the UK’s decarbonisation and biodiversity improvement targets, and strengthen domestic energy security.

Dermot Kelleher, CEO of Elgin, commented: “Securing eight projects in AR7 is a strong endorsement of the quality and maturity of Elgin’s development pipeline, particularly in such a competitive allocation round. Beyond the scale of this outcome, what matters is what these projects enable. They will deliver new, long-term clean power to the UK system, support energy security, and help move projects from development into delivery at pace.”

With CfD awards secured, Elgin will now progress each project towards construction and long-term operation.

