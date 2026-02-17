Renvolt signs construction contract in Ireland

Voltalia, an international renewable energy player, and Renvolt, its subsidiary dedicated to construction and maintenance services, have announced the signing of a turnkey EPC contract for ESB Wexford Hub project, a 124.2 MW solar power plant.

This contract, signed by Renvolt, strengthens the collaboration with ESB, Ireland’s semi-state energy services company and a long-standing partner of Voltalia. This relationship has already resulted in four projects completed or under construction. In July 2025, ESB awarded Voltalia two turnkey EPC contracts for the construction of the Carriglong (43.7 MW) and Clashwilliam (49.2 MW) solar plants.

Located in County Wexford, Ireland, this solar plant will have a capacity of 124.2 MW. Renvolt will bring its expertise in EPC to this major project, which will be followed by an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. Leveraging its international experience and recognised know-how, Renvolt will mobilise both local and global teams to ensure performance, reliability, and on-time delivery. This project demonstrates Renvolt’s ability to support its clients with competitive and sustainable solutions, while consolidating its position as a strategic partner in Europe’s energy transition.

With this new contract, the capacity currently under construction for third parties by Renvolt now exceeds 1 GW, confirming its role as a key partner in the country’s energy transition.

“We are proud to further strengthen our collaboration with ESB through this project led by our subsidiary Renvolt. The Wexford Hub contract illustrates our ability to leverage the expertise of our teams and deliver competitive, reliable solutions to support Ireland’s energy transition. This achievement confirms the relevance of our strategy in this dynamic market, where we have already built or commissioned several major projects. We will continue to invest and innovate to help our clients achieve their low-carbon ambitions, while consolidating Renvolt’s position in Europe,” said Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

“This new contract marks a decisive milestone for Renvolt and confirms ESB’s lasting confidence. With Wexford Hub, we are deploying all our expertise to deliver a high-performance, reliable and competitive solar plant. Taking on the role of CEO of Renvolt is a great source of pride; I am fully committed, alongside our teams, to continuing our growth and strengthening our contribution to the energy transition,” added Eduardo Porras, CEO of Renvolt.

