Avangrid continues expansion of solar farms with new projects in US

Avangrid continues to strengthen its presence in the US’ renewable energy industry with two new solar farms under construction in Texas and Ohio, which will generate 523.5 MW of clean and affordable power to these states.

“With solar projects like True North and Powell Creek, we are strengthening our mission of helping the US meet its ambitious clean energy goals,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid. “These solar farms, and many more throughout the US, will also boost local economies by creating quality jobs while providing clean, affordable, and renewable energy for business and communities.”

True North, under development in Falls County, Texas, and Avangrid’s first solar project in this state, will generate 321 MW of renewable energy once it reaches commercial operations by early 2025. During its construction and operation, True North will create over 200 local jobs and is expected to pay over US$40 million in property taxes over 25 years in this state, in which the company already operates more than 1250 MW of onshore wind facilities.

Powell Creek, a 202.5 MW solar farm under construction in Putnam County, Ohio, is expected to generate clean energy equivalent to power more than 30 000 homes per year and will create up to 400 jobs during its construction process. Additional local revenue to communities resulting from this project exceeds US$38 million over the life of the facility.

With more than 8.6 GW of installed renewable capacity, Avangrid is the third-largest renewable energy operator in the US. In total, the company has a strong pipeline of more than 25 GW under development, encompassing solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, and battery energy storage.

