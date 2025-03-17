Q ENERGY to build over 200 MWp solar photovoltaics plant in Andalucía

Q ENERGY is expanding its presence in Andalucía and will be constructing three new photovoltaics (PV) power plants in the region.

Once complete, these green energy power plants are expected to generate enough electricity to supply over 92 000 Spanish households. In total, over 62 000 tpy of CO 2 can be avoided.

With a capacity of 105 MWp, 73 MWp, and 26 MWp respectively, these PV projects are being built in the provinces of Seville, Jaen, and Cordoba. Q ENERGY has been the developer and is also responsible for the entire process of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). During the construction phase, Q ENERGY will deploy more than 350 000 PV modules on tracker-based sub-constructions to optimise energy yield. The PV parks are expected to be completed between year-end 2025 and 3Q26. Altogether, the three solar parks will cover areas equivalent to over 450 hectares.

Beyond these projects, Q ENERGY is working on additional solar parks in Andalucía. Four more are currently being installed or are close to being energised. The total capacity of all Q ENERGY projects in the region adds up to around 400 MWp.

Eduardo de la Hera, Head of Development at Q ENERGY Iberia, responded: “Q ENERGY has a strong development pipeline across Spain, which is increasingly reaching the construction phase. Our EPC team is already preparing the next green energy projects, which will follow in the coming months.”

