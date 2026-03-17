Capital Dynamics adds to solar PV portfolio in the UK

Capital Dynamics, the global private asset management firm, has acquired a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in the UK from BayWa r.e. The investment adds to Capital Dynamics’ growing solar PV portfolio in the UK, as the firm invests in the energy infrastructure that is essential to the UK’s energy security and climate targets.

The project, located in Hampshire, is due to commence construction in 2027 and will target an installed capacity of 63 MWp. The project will be supported by an AR7 Contracts for Difference (CfD) offtake agreement and is expected to achieve commercial operation by 2028.

Barney Coles, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics, said: “The UK remains one of our core markets for investment, underpinned by strong fundamentals. We continue to see sustained momentum for the wider energy transition at a time when more investment is needed to meet the UK’s dual energy security and climate goals.”

Sarah Drummond, Director of Commercial, Risk & Project Delivery at BayWa r.e. UK & Ireland, added: “We are pleased to conclude our third UK solar project sale with Capital Dynamics. Fleet solar farm demonstrates the strength of our development capabilities and highlights the quality of the projects in our pipeline. We are delighted to have secured a CfD contract in AR7, which further enhances the project's long-term value. We are proud to see the project move into its next phase and look forward to advancing our wider solar, wind, and BESS pipeline across the UK and Ireland.”

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