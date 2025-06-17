Sungrow powers one of the world’s Northernmost large scale PV project

Sungrow, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) inverter and energy storage system (ESS) solutions, has supplied 180 units of its SG350HX string inverters to a 70 MWp solar power plant in Simo, Lapland. The park will be one of the largest in Finland – alongside being the world’s northernmost large scale PV installations. The project, developed by Solarigo Systems Oy and supported by distributor PVO International, is the second project Sungrow is supporting in Simo after announcing a 60 MWh battery storage project earlier this year.

Located just 100 km below the Arctic Circle, the 95-ha. site will host approximately 120 000 solar panels and continues to demonstrate the viability of large scale PV, even in Arctic conditions. The project will be connected to already exist-ing wind turbines, forming a hybrid power plant that supports Finland’s carbon neutrality goals.

The SG350HX inverters from Sungrow were selected for their performance in cold, wet, and demanding environments. With IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, smart air-cooling, and weather-protected design, the inverters will maintain stable operation despite freezing temperatures, ice, and excess moisture. Installed directly under the PV module structures, they will function even when their enclosures are frozen – ensuring minimal disruption and high reliability.

“Sungrow’s SG350HX inverter was a natural choice for this project,” said Jere Graf, Project Manager at Solarigo. “Its performance in previous installations has been strong, and the updated version offers even more flexibility and reliability. We value Sungrow’s technical support and long-term warranty terms, which are essential for projects in remote and demanding locations.”

The project is a collaboration between EPC Solarigo and PVO International, which supplied the solar panels and Sungrow’s inverters. Solarigo, Finland’s largest developer and operator of utility scale solar PV parks, brings extensive experience in building PV infrastructure in northern conditions.

“As solar energy expands into new frontiers, we are proud to support our partners with technology that performs reliably – no matter the conditions”, added Henry Särkisilta, Key Account Manager at Sungrow Finland. “The powerful SG350HX and its flexible connection options make it well-suited for projects in challenging environments. This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition, even in remote parts of Europe.”

SG350HX is designed for utility scale PV systems and one of Sungrow’s most powerful and efficient string inverters. Its high-power density and smart diagnostics lower installation and maintenance costs. The inverter features up to 16 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) with a maximum efficiency of 99%, enabling high energy yields under variable conditions. It includes smart safety features such as a reactive power response time, less than 30 ms, stable operation also in extremely weak grids, and is compliant with global grid codes.

