T1 Energy advances US$850 million planned 5 GW solar plant cell

T1 Energy Inc. has selected Yates Construction as contractor for pre-construction services and site preparations for its planned US$850 million, G2_Austin 5 GW solar cell facility.

The commissions of Milam County, Texas, also unanimously voted to provide T1 Energy with a long-term tax abatement package, subject to the company meeting or exceeding employment and investments thresholds at the facility. The facility is expected to begin producing cells by the end of 2026, creating up to 1800 full-time jobs.

G2_Austin is a key part of T1’s strategy to build a domestic solar and battery supply chain to provide America with scalable, reliable, and low-cost energy. In combination with the company’s fully operational G1_Dallas 5 GW solar module facility, T1 plans to address unmet customer demand for US solar cells and modules using TOPCon technology.

T1 Chairman of the Board and CEO, Daniel Barcelo, commented: “Solar energy is a foundational part of American power grids. Our facilities will manufacture solar cells and modules to invigorate our economy with abundant energy. We’re excited to work with Yates and Milam County to bring American advanced manufacturing to the heart of Texas and to unlock our most scalable energy resources.”

William G. Yates III, President and CEO of Yates Construction, added: “We look forward to working with T1 Energy and leveraging our extensive experience in advanced manufacturing facility construction. This is an exciting project, and Yates Construction is committed to being a collaborative partner throughout the execution of the project.”

Yates Construction is part of The Yates Companies, Inc., one of the country's top builders of complex construction projects.

Bill Whitmire, Milam County Judge, concluded: “We’re thrilled to welcome T1 Energy to Milam County – this partnership brings not just innovation, but the kind of high-quality, good-paying jobs that empower our local families and strengthen our community. It’s a powerful step towards a future of sustainable growth and opportunity, right here at home.”

T1 Energy has engaged Yates to provide pre-construction services for G2_Austin and anticipates finalising commercial terms with the company as General Contractor. Yates has joined SSOE Group, which has been providing project engineering for G2_Austin since December 2024.

