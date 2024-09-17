Green horizons for Leicestershire solar farm

Renewable Connections, one of the UK’s leading solar and battery developers, is celebrating the approval of Old Hall Solar Farm near Ragdale, Leicestershire.

The 22.5 MW solar farm, was approved by Melton Borough Council and Charnwood Borough Council under delegated powers on the 13 September 2024. The project has been developed in partnership with European Energy (EE) and once operational will have a lifespan of up to forty years.

Old Hall Solar Farm will make a meaningful contribution to Leicestershire’s energy needs by delivering green energy to up to 5500 homes annually. The project, could save 2873 tpy of CO 2 from being emitted.

Philip Hale, Chief Operating Officer at Renewable Connections said: “We are delighted consent has been granted for Old Hall Solar Farm. Solar is one of the cleanest, lowest cost forms of energy available that can be quickly deployed, and this project will power up to 5500 homes. Throughout the project development we engaged with local people and the feedback received helped shape the final design of the solar farm, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area, creating new habitats, and offering food and shelter to wildlife.”

The scheme will cover 44.8 ha. of land and construction of the solar farm will involve the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels, which convert sunlight directly into renewable electricity.

