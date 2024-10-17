Clearvise acquires stake in French photovoltaic project

Clearvise AG, an independent power producer of renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV systems, signed a purchase agreement for another cooperation project together with the regional ClearPARTNERS Cooperation Partners. It is a French open-space photovoltaic project with an approved capacity of more than 70 MW. It is the largest co-development project in the history of Clearvise AG to date. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of Clearvise AG, explained: “The signing of a purchase agreement for another cooperation project underlines the success of our ClearPARTNERS model. A co-development project of this size represents a new milestone in our growth initiative. With ClearPARTNERS, we have developed an innovative co-development and co-IPP model that focuses on fair, long-term cooperation with regional developers and offers added value to all partners.”

Approved photovoltaic project with more than 70 MW planned capacity

The solar project in western France has gone through the approval process and has a legally binding building permit. Once completed, the solar park will produce more than 90 GWh of electricity annually, which will be remunerated through a mix of state-guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FiT) and power purchase agreements (PPA).

As part of the ClearPARTNERS cooperation, the regional development partner retains a 30% stake in the project company. Clearvise holds the majority stake in the cooperation project with 70%. The close involvement of regional development partners is considered a role model for long-term local value creation.

Further expansion of the ClearPARTNERS cooperations

"Our pipeline is growing. With the ClearPARTNERS cooperations, we are driving technological diversification towards solar, with the goal of producing half of our electricity from wind and half from solar. In order to successfully exploit the opportunities that arise, we need good liquidity," stated Manuel Sieth, CFO of Clearvise AG. The company is therefore currently examining various options for financing growth, including the issue of a bond.

Through various ClearPARTNERS cooperations, Clearvise has already contractually secured solar projects with a total capacity of more than 200 MW since 2023, of which one project with 36 MW is already under construction. This path is to be continued. For example, Clearvise is in talks with potential partners in other countries for the further expansion of its portfolio and is continuously exploring further opportunities.

