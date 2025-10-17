Ark Energy receives project approval for solar and BESS project

Ark Energy has received planning approval from the New South Wales (NSW) government for its Richmond Valley solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, planned for northern NSW.

In development since 2019, the hybrid project consists of a solar farm and a long-duration lithium-iron phosphate BESS.

Michael Choi, CEO, Ark Energy, commented: “The Richmond Valley solar and BESS site is in an excellent location, and the project will play an important role in supporting the state’s energy transition. We thank all those involved in supporting Ark Energy to reach this exciting milestone, including members of the local community for their input throughout the assessment process. We look forward to continuing to work with the project’s stakeholders over the next phase.”

Listed on the Australian Government's National Priority List, the Richmond Valley solar and BESS project is Ark Energy's second project in NSW to receive planning approval, following approval by the NSW Independent Planning Commission in February 2024 for Stage 1 of the Bowmans Creek wind farm, to be located within the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

The project is a controlled action under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and has been assessed for the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW) under the bilateral agreement between the NSW and Commonwealth Governments. Ark Energy now awaits the final decision on the project from DCCEEW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

