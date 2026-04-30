TotalEnergies and Nextnorth reach financial close and start construction of solar project

TotalEnergies, together with its partner, Nextnorth, a Philippines-based renewable energy developer, has reached financial close and started the construction of a 440 MWp solar power plant in the Philippines.

Located in the City of Ilagan, Province of Isabela, the project owned by TotalEnergies (65%) and Nextnorth (35%), will be operational by the end of 2027.

Once operational, it will produce 13.5 TWh over 20 years. More than 50% of the project’s electricity will be sold under long-term offtake agreements with two retail electricity suppliers, AdventEnergy and PrimeRES, supplying commercial and industrial users seeking to decarbonise their operations. The remaining production will be sold to the national grid via its award under Round 4 of the Philippines Government’s Green Energy Auction Program.

With a total cost of approximately US$300 million, the project is financed by 3 international banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., ING Bank NV, and Standard Chartered. It is the largest international financing for a solar project in the Philippines to date.

Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are delighted with our partner, Nextnorth, to start the construction of this major solar project in Philippines, thereby contributing to the country’s goal of increasing renewables in its generation energy mix. These 440 MW will contribute to the 9 GW renewables portfolio that we are combining with Masdar through a 50/50 joint venture across nine Asian countries.”

Miguel Mapa, President and CEO, Nextnorth, added: “Energy security has never been more relevant for the Philippines than it is today. With rising demand and continued exposure to imported fuels, the country needs domestic, scalable, and bankable renewable capacity. Working alongside TotalEnergies, we are delivering clean, reliable power that supports communities, creates jobs, and advances the Philippines’ transition towards a more energy independent future.”

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