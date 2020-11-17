Construction begins on PV park in Chile

Enel Green Power Chile began construction of its new Sol de Lila photovoltaic (PV) park, in the Atacama Desert, Antofagasta Region, Chile. This new solar plant will have an installed capacity of 163 MW, and its start-up is scheduled for July 2021.

Sol de Lila will have 407 400 bifacial monocrystalline PV panels – state-of-the-art technology that allows greater efficiency in capturing solar radiation. Once in operation in July 2021, the new park will avoid the emission of more than 372 000 t of CO 2 into the atmosphere, thereby contributing to the decrease in greenhouse gases.

For the construction of this plant and, as in all its projects under development, Enel Green Power Chile has implemented rigorous safety protocols to mitigate all the risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thereby protecting the nearly 450 workers who will do the work. The measures include the mandatory and permanent use of personal protective equipment, such as masks and physical distancing between crews at the building site.

The Sol de Lila PV park is part of a portfolio of renewable projects that seeks to add 2 GW of installed capacity by 2022, more than half of which is already under construction.

Enel Green Power Chile is a subsidiary of Enel Chile with a diversified portfolio that includes wind (641 MW), solar (492 MW), hydroelectric (92 MW), and geothermal (41 MW) power.