Solarcentury to construct three Spanish solar farms

Solarcentury has received the construction permits for three solar farms in Cádiz, Spain. Construction, which is expected to begin in the 1Q2021, will require investment of €75 million. Once completed, the projects will further strengthen Spain’s energy transition.

The three projects, Arenosas, Malabrigo and El Yarte, will be installed on a 350 ha. site and generate 305 GWh/yr of clean energy; enough to power 90 000 homes. The construction phase of the development is expected to create 400 jobs at its peak.

Each project will have an installed power of 50 MWp. Collectively, they will prevent 90 000 t of CO 2 each year. Solarcentury’s social responsibility standards will ensure that the design and build of each solar farm follows a plan to minimise the impact on the local environment; from wildlife and biodiversity, to collaboration with the local communities to ensure benefits are felt by all.

Solarcentury already has four solar projects in Andalusia, Spain, which are in the final phase of construction – collectively known as Cabrera Solar – and has developed Talayuela Solar, one of the most important solar projects in Europe at 300 MWp. The company recently announced that it has received grid access for two projects in Valencia, Spain, which form part of its 2 GWp pipeline.

