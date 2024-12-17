AMEA commissions Egyptian solar project

AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, has announced the commissioning of its 500 MW Abydos solar PV plant in Egypt. Located in the Aswan Governorate, this flagship project underscores AMEA Power’s commitment to accelerating the global transition to clean energy and is one of the largest solar PV plants in Africa.

AMEA Power also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) and land agreement for an additional 500 MW wind project in Egypt.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency, Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; His Excellency, Dr Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt; Her Excellency, Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Ministry of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation of Egypt; and Mr Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

The Abydos Solar PV Plantwill generate approximately 1500 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 300 000 households, while offsetting 782 300 t of CO 2 emissions. Completed in just 18 months, it demonstrates AMEA Power’s technical expertise, and efficient project execution. More than 3000 personnel on site contributed to the solar plant’s construction, highlighting the strong focus on job creation and local collaboration.

The project was financed by the International Finance Corp. (IFC),Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “I am proud to announce that the 500 MW Abydos solar PV plant is now fully operational – a landmark achievement that highlights the dedication of our team, the strength of collaboration, and the importance of empowering local communities. This milestone demonstrates AMEA Power’s technical excellence and sets a new standard for renewable energy projects. The solar power plant is a significant step in Egypt’s renewable energy strategy, supporting the goal of achieving 42% of energy generation from renewables by 2030. Together, we are driving progress toward a sustainable future.”

In September 2024, AMEA Power was awarded two additional projects in Egypt. The first, a 1000 MW solar PV with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS),which will be the largest project of its kind in Africa, once commissioned. The second, a 300 MWh BESS, which is an extension of the company’s existing 500 MW Abydos solar PV plant. The project will pioneer the first-ever use of a utility scale BESS solution in Egypt.

Furthermore, the 500 MW Amunet wind farm, located in Ras Ghareb, is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the 1Q25.

Commitment to community development

Beyond renewable energy, AMEA Power remains committed to community development. In collaboration with local stakeholders, the company has undertaken key initiatives in Aswan Governorate, including:

Renovating and equipping the Al Fares health unit to enhance local healthcare services.

Providing technical training sessions for youth at the project site and creating employment opportunities during construction.

Renovating the Al Azhar Girls’ Institute to support education in the community.

These initiatives reflect AMEA Power’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and empowering local communities as an integral part of its operations.

