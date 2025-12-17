TotalEnergies divests 50% of a 424 MW portfolio in Greece

In line with its renewables business model, TotalEnergies has closed the sale to Asterion Industrial Partners of 50% of its 424 MW wind and solar portfolio in Greece. This transaction values the portfolio at €508 million, equivalent to approximately €1.2 million per MW installed.

TotalEnergies retains a 50% stake and remains the operator of the assets. Besides, TotalEnergies will offtake and market most of the electricity produced by these assets when they stop benefiting from the regulated tariffs.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!