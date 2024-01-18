Nomad Electric implements first EPC contract for PV projects in Portugal

Nomad Electric has initiated its first contract on the Iberian Peninsula, undertaking the construction of EPC utility scale solar plants in Portugal with a total capacity of 45 MWp.

Managed by the Lisbon branch of Nomad Electric, the project includes 24 MWp utility scale farms using tracker technology and 21 MWp on fixed structures. Approximately 80 000 photovoltaic (PV) modules are set to be installed over around 80 ha. Nomad Electric provides comprehensive turnkey services. The contract includes the delivery of control systems and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) with proprietary Nomad NX software, it has already been installed and compatibility with the IT systems of the transmission system operator, REN, and the distribution network operator, E-REDES, is ensured.

“Half of the team executing this project consists of Nomad Electric’s engineering staff, dedicated to meeting investor requirements and adhering to the strictest standards. The remainder of the team includes Portuguese engineers whose deep understanding of the local market, working conditions, and the requirements of the local distribution system operator (DSO) is essential for the project’s timely completion. Also, our SCADA automation team worked directly with the DSO to properly configure the control systems, which was a critical aspect of the construction process, enabling the grid connection of these PV farms,” said Maria Dickson – Lodzinska, Director of the Portuguese branch of Nomad Electric.

“Entering the Portuguese PV market was challenging, yet we are confident that the high quality of our EPC and O&M services will secure increasing investor trust and strengthen our market position. This contract is a significant milestone in our company’s international expansion. Nomad Electric currently has an EPC portfolio of approximately 420 MWp and is actively contracting additional projects on the Iberian Peninsula. Plans are also underway to expand operations into Germany and Italy,” added Izabela Mielniczuk, Business Development Director at Nomad Electric.

Following the construction phase, the company will commence providing technical operation and maintenance services for all installations included in this contract. Monitoring of the farms will be conducted from a technologically advanced Monitoring Center based in Poland.

