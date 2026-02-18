Zelestra proceeds with construction at 9.5 MW agrivoltaic plant in Italy

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has started construction at its second solar plant in Italy.

The 9.5 MWdc Bellomo project, located in Modica, is the first agrivoltaic plant Zelestra has developed in Sicily.

The project has been enabled through an innovative collaboration with BKW, supported by a 10-year power purchased agreement (PPA), which also includes the recently fully operational 6.5 MWdc Ginosa plant in Puglia.

Bianca Sarbu, Managing Director Trading & Origination at BKW, commented: “We are pleased that the next step in our collaboration with Zelestra is now taking place in Sicily. The long-term renewables agreement between our companies provides a strong and stable framework for delivering clean solar power to Modica. At BKW, we are committed to advancing the energy transition in the Italian market and beyond.”

Built on solid local partnerships, Improving System has been appointed as EPC contractor, with construction expected to create up to 80 jobs. Designed as an agrivoltaic system, the layout allows for over 80% of the fenced area to remain dedicated to agricultural use, combining sheep grazing, native pasture, and a productive carob tree belt alongside tracker-mounted photovoltaic (PV) systems. Locally managed and annually monitored, the project will deliver clean energy while enhancing soil health, biodiversity, and landscape integration.

Maria Monisteri Caschetto, Mayor of Modica, added: “Any initiative that promotes our territory, without altering its identity, but rather building on it to look towards the future and a more sustainable world will always find us attentive and open to dialogue. The partnership with Zelestra came about naturally and spontaneously, not only because we share a common vision of a better world for future generations, but also for very practical reasons. The plant will be developed on land that will remain largely agricultural; it will be managed locally, and it will generate jobs and clean energy, improving overall conditions in the area. Finally, our collaborative agreement includes the installation of solar-powered street lighting at several rural intersections, enhancing road safety in areas with significant residential presence.”

Bellomo is the first project in Italy to include an EmPowerS initiative under the Energy pillar of Zelestra’s 3Es social impact strategy (education, energy, and environment). In partnership with the Municipality of Modica, the initiative will improve safety and strengthen local infrastructure.

Eliano Russo, Zelestra’s CEO in Italy, concluded: “Zelestra’s growth in Italy continues to gain momentum, with Bellomo now under construction soon after bringing Ginosa into operation. We are focused on delivering clean energy to BKW on time and on budget, while supporting skilled local jobs and rural development. As we work to double our pipeline in Italy in 2026, we remain committed to driving sustainable economic growth across the country.”

Italy is one of Zelestra’s fastest growing markets. The company aims to double its current 1.4 GW pipeline of solar and battery storage projects in 2026. In December 2025, the company secured contracts for 9 projects in Italy’s FER X auctions that will allow new solar capacity of up to 168 MW to be constructed.

