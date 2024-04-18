Avangrid receives final panels for Texan solar project

Avangrid, Inc. has announced that it received its final shipment of solar panels to the True North project site in Falls County, Texas. This marks a significant checkpoint for construction of True North, clearing a major hurdle in the solar industry.

“We are thrilled to have reached another major construction milestone at True North, which is set to become Avangrid’s largest solar facility and our first in Texas,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “It’s no secret that the solar industry has dealt with challenges in securing solar panels to build these important renewable power facilities. With this final shipment of solar panels in hand, we are moving full speed ahead with construction and I look forward to seeing True North energised as we accelerate a clean energy transition.”

True North is a 238 MWac (321 MWdc) solar farm under construction near Waco, Texas. It will supply clean, renewable energy in support of Meta’s net zero commitment, including supporting its upcoming data centre in neighbouring Temple, their second data centre facility in Texas, with 100 percent renewable energy.

During its construction and operation, the project is creating local jobs and supporting local communities. It is expected to pay more than US$40 million in property taxes over the life of the project, which directly supports public services like safety and fire protection, as well as local schools.

"Without projects like True North Solar, small districts like Mart Independent School District don't see the benefits that high property valuations can provide,” commented Betsy Burnett, Superintendent of Mart ISD. “Commercial businesses typically do not build in rural areas such as ours. This project, along with others in the area, allows us to generate funding to replace and renovate our aging buildings and facilities."

Avangrid has successfully developed, built, and operated renewable energy facilities in Texas for more than 15 years, with more than 1200 MW of installed wind capacity. The company has paid more than US$100 million in property taxes from its existing facilities.

