SolarEdge signs European Solar Energy Charter

SolarEdge Technologies, a leader in smart energy technology, has announced that it signed the European Commission’s European Solar Energy Charter, that calls for the support of the European photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing sector.

SolarEdge was among a group of companies from the European solar energy sector to sign the Charter, together with 23 European Union (EU) Energy Ministers. In a signing ceremony that took place in Brussels on 15th of April, the signatories of the Charter committed to supporting a resilient supply of high-quality solar PV products in Europe.

“SolarEdge plays a role in the diversification and resilience of EU solar PV product supply chains. Our products and solutions contribute positively to EU competitiveness, sustainability, and job creation, as well as to the achievement of the EU energy and climate goals. Signing the European Solar Energy Charter demonstrates our strong commitment to the EU’s green transition and to promoting faster and broader deployment of solar energy in Europe,” SolarEdge’s General Manager for Europe, Alfred Karlstetter comments:

