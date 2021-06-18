Lightsource bp’s Spanish solar energy portfolio continues to grow

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, continues its rapid expansion across Europe with another project pipeline acquisition in Spain from Grupo Jorge’s energy arm totalling 703 MW.

Grupo Jorge is an important industrial group in Spain and one of the largest in Europe, employing over 5000 people. Its energy branch, Jorge Energy, includes both operational and development assets across wind and solar technologies, including a team with deep knowledge in developing local projects.

This latest acquisition in Spain takes Lightsource bp’s project development pipeline in the country to over 3 GW, which has been mainly established in 2021 through co-development partnerships with RIC Energy and Iberia Solar.

This latest acquisition consists of three Aragon-based projects, two in Zaragoza (292 MW and 130 MW) and the third (281 MW) in the Huesca province, which Lightsource bp will bring to construction in 2022. This deal also builds on the company’s growing presence in Aragon specifically with around 1.1 GW of projects at various stages of development or construction and in operation.

Lightsource bp will be engaging with offtakers to agree power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the solar electricity that will be generated. PPAs provide opportunities for large corporations and energy intensive industries to manage electricity prices, reduce carbon, and meet sustainability goals.

The company’s local team have developed a 3 GW project pipeline, with 2.6 GW acquired in less than six months. With the announcement of completing its first flagship project in Zaragoza (the Vendimia cluster) expected very soon, Lightsource bp also hopes to bring another 148.5 MW into construction in 2021 and recruit for an additional 30 full-time positions.

Biodiversity initiatives are being prepared to help integrate the solar project areas into the local ecosystem, current site designs will include a vegetation restoration plan to reinvigorate the local ecosystem and increase native biodiversity. Specially designed perimeters would allow safe passage for small mammals to freely pass across the land. Bird flight diverters have been proposed to help create a safe environment for birds in the surrounding area.

Lightsource bp has also announced a €900 million investment plan for Portugal and a major win in Greece’s auction.

