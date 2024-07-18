Avangrid produces first energy from True North solar project

Avangrid, Inc., a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has begun to produce power from the True North solar project in Falls County, Texas, near Waco. With 20 MW commissioned thus far, this marks another major milestone for what will become the largest solar power project in Avangrid’s portfolio, and its first solar project in Texas.

“This is great news, not just for the on-time construction of True North, but for the state of Texas at large. Thanks to the diligent work of our team and our contrac-tors, we are able to supply additional energy to the Texas electrical grid as we move into the summer months,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “I am happy to see this project moving forward as Avangrid continues on its mission to accelerate the clean energy transition across America.”

True North will be a 238 MWac (321 MWdc) solar farm. Once the project is built, it will supply clean, renewable energy in support of Meta’s net-zero commitment, including supporting its upcoming data centre in neighbouring Temple, its second data centre facility in Texas, with 100% renewable energy. Ahead of commercial operations, expected at the end of 2024, the project will supply power to customers on the Texas grid.

During its construction and operation, the project is creating local jobs and supporting local communities. It is expected to pay more than US$40 million in property taxes over the life of the project, which directly supports public services like safety and fire protection, as well as local schools.