Photon Energy grows Romanian IPP presence

Photon Energy N.V. has announced that Photon Energy Engineering Romania S.R.L. – the Group’s Romanian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services – has completed and grid-connected another photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Romanian market. The power plant has a generation capacity of 3.2 MW.

Located near Sarule?ti (Calara?i County), the power plant extends over 4.5 ha. of greenfield land and is equipped with a total of 5760 high-efficiency bifacial PV modules mounted on single-axis trackers. The company expects the power plants to generate approximately EUR 400 000 in revenues in 2025 based on Transelectrica’s off-take conditions.

With an estimated annual production of 4.9 GWh, the new power plant will deliver clean energy to the grid managed by Re?ele Electrice Dobrogea (E Distributie Dobrogea S.A). After obtaining the electricity generation licence, the electricity generated will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, without any governmental support or a power purchase agreement with an energy off-taker.

The Company’s IPP independent power producer (IPP) portfolio includes 100 solar power plants, with a combined generation capacity of 129.7 MW.

In the Romanian market, Photon Energy offers a wide range of services including project development, EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) of PV power plants. In addition, the company distributes best-in-class PV components and builds PV rooftop installations for both commercial and industrial customers.

