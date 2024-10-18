Scottish pines Burn wind farm begins operation

Energiekontor AG, one of Germany’s leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks based in Bremen, has commissioned the Scottish Pines Burn wind farm, which was sold to Capital Dynamics in spring 2022, and will take over its operational management in the future.

In spring 2022, Energiekontor sold the Scottish Pines Burn wind farm project to Capital Dynamics, an independent, global asset management company and a major player in renewable energy investments. At that time, both parties had already completed the third transaction as part of their long-standing collaboration. The project is a subsidy-free wind farm project in the Scottish Borders with a total generation capacity of 33.6 MW. Energiekontor developed the wind farm, supervised the construction work up to commissioning and will take over its operational management in the future.

A total of seven Nordex N133 wind turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 4.8 MW, have been erected and put into operation at the site. The individual turbines have a hub height of 83 m and a rotor diameter of 133 m. The wind farm is expected to generate an average of around 92 GWh/y of electricity in the future, which corresponds to around 8% of Sainsbury's annual energy needs. Sainsbury's, one of the largest British supermarket chains, had already signed an agreement in the summer of 2022 to purchase 100% of the electricity generated at the Pines Burn wind farm.

"We are delighted that we have been able to successfully implement another important infrastructure project in Scotland, which we will continue to support in the future with our operational management expertise. The completion of this project would not have been possible without the support and patience of the local residents and communities, for which we would like to express our sincere thanks. Together with Capital Dynamics and Sainsbury's, we are thus contributing to achieving the Net Zero target in Great Britain. As a developer and operator of wind and solar projects, we will continue to consistently drive forward the realization of our well-filled project pipeline in Scotland in the coming months and years," stated Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

"We are delighted to once again be working with Energiekontor, a valued partner in our mission to advance clean energy. Together we have successfully delivered a new, cost-effective source of renewable energy to the UK grid, taking the next step towards a clean and sustainable future. This partnership underlines the important role of the private sector in accelerating the energy transition. Together with Energiekontor we look forward to further important projects," added Barney Coles, Managing Director and Co-Head of Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics.

