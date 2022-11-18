Intersect Power procures 4.9 GW solar modules from First Solar

First Solar has announced that it has entered into agreements to supply an additional 4.9 GWDC of its high-performance, responsibly produced, thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to Intersect Power LLC. When combined with a previously announced agreement for 2.4 GWDC signed in July 2022, these transactions take Intersect Power’s total orders for First Solar modules this year to 7.3 GWDC. Of the 4.9 GWDC, the agreement to supply 1 GWDC was signed prior to First Solar’s 3Q22 earnings call in October, while the agreement to supply the remaining 3.9 GWDC was signed subsequent to the October earnings call.

The orders placed by Intersect Power this year will see a combination of First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules deployed in its solar, storage, and green hydrogen projects coming online across the US from 2025 to 2029.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise our economy while simultaneously bolstering our manufacturing sector and providing clean energy security,” said Sheldon Kimber, Chief Executive Officer, Intersect Power. “First Solar’s responsible produced, high-performance modules are the cornerstone of our commitment to American technology and workers. Our country’s energy transition must be American made.”

Prior to 2022, Intersect Power had placed orders for a total of 4.1 GWDC of modules in deals signed in 2019 and 2021. This latest transaction is expected to solidify its position as the world’s largest buyer and operator of First Solar’s US-developed, ultra-low carbon, PV module technology, with an estimated deployed capacity of 11.4 GWDC by 2029.

“Intersect Power was one of the early pioneers of long-term, multi-year procurement and has benefitted from the certainty of supply and stable pricing that this approach delivers,” said Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer, First Solar. “We are proud of this enduring partnership and we are thrilled that, as Intersect Power continues to scale, its growth will be underpinned by American solar technology produced by First Solar.”

Designed and developed at its R&D centres in California and Ohio, the US, First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. The modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology today.

