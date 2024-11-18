Masdar and SOCAR Green achieve financial close for solar projects in Azerbaijan

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, and SOCAR Green, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SOCAR dedicated to sustainable projects, have reached financial close for the 445 MW Bilasuvar and 315 MW Neftchala solar projects in Azerbaijan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) are financing the two solar projects, with the total cost expected to be more than US$600 million.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku. They were witnesses by H.E. Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Abdulaziz AlObaidli, COO of Masdar, Afgan Isayev, Vice President of SOCAR, and Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director, Climate Strategy and Delivery at EBRD.

The agreements were signed by Abdulla Zayed, Director of Business & Project Development at Masdar; Elmir Musayev, General Director of SOCAR Green; Aida Sitdikova, Director Energy Eurasia, Middle East and Africa at EBRD; James Lok, Lead Investment Officer, Project and Corporate Finance Clients Department, Global at AIIB; and Mayank Choudhary, Director, Private Sector Operations Department at ADB.

Masdar and SOCAR Green broke ground on the Bilasuvar and Neftchala solar parks during a ceremony at Baku Energy Week in June 2024. Construction on the projects is due to be completed by 1Q27.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President, said: “Long-term investments and partnerships are the driving force for unlocking vital climate finance and new clean energy capacity. The UAE and Azerbaijan have a longstanding commitment to seize opportunities that ensure we can provide affordable, clean energy to those who need it. This agreement further underscores our dedication to driving low-carbon socio-economic progress in key markets, while pursuing the ambitious goals of the historic UAE Consensus, by tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy for the Republic of Azerbaijan, added: “Reaching financial close for the 760 MW solar power plants marks a significant milestone in achieving Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector goals. This agreement highlights Azerbaijan's successful partnership with Masdar and demonstrates the confidence of investors and international financial institutions in our country. The solar power plants will play a crucial role in accelerating our energy transition, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing the goal of becoming a ‘green energy’ country.”

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, commented: “We are very pleased to sign financing agreements for these two major solar projects in Azerbaijan, so soon after completing the largest solar plant in the country in Garadagh last year. Azerbaijan is a key strategic market for us, and we are committed to helping the country achieve its ambitious clean energy targets.”

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, concluded: “SOCAR and Masdar have today achieved a historic milestone, capitalising on the strength of their strategic partnership and shared vision. The financial close of two solar projects with a combined capacity of 760 MW marks a significant step forward in our commitment to diversifying energy sources and advancing our sustainable development goals. This partnership with Masdar exemplifies the forward-looking and collaborative approach essential to driving meaningful progress in the energy sector.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!