DSV launches Swedish renewable assets

DSV has announced the opening of its first renewable energy assets at its warehouse facilities in Landskrona, Sweden.

This milestone is another step for DSV towards its goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. The project not only reduces DSV's own carbon footprint but also supports its customers' goals and ambitions by decarbonising logistics solutions.

The new facilities feature over 100 000 m2 of rooftop solar panels, which generates 14 MW of energy. This is enough renewable energy to power the facilities, charge electrical vehicles and supply additional energy back to the local grid.

The total annual energy production could power approximately 1400 homes each year.

This milestone shows DSV's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Brian Ejsing, Group COO, said:"This important initiative goes beyond just powering our own operations; it seeks to create a sustainable energy approach for both DSV and our customers, especially in sectors like road transportation. By doing this, we can aid in the electrification of road haulage services, which is essential for improving energy security and for our decarbonisation strategy."

The new facilities in Landskrona are driven by DSV's ambition to reduce energy demand and dependence on fossil fuels, helping to lower both direct and indirect carbon emissions. This is illustrated by the charging station infrastructure at the facilities that will be used to charge electric trucks and vehicles.

Inspiration for upcoming projects

Together with the newly opened 345 000 m2 logistics facilities in Horsens – by far the largest in Europe and in DSV's network – the new facilities and renewable energy assets in Landskrona will serve as a pilot project for future logistics infrastructure, creating a platform for more sustainable warehousing and road transportation.

Anders Rousing, Vice President, Group Operational Sustainability, stated:?"With the launch of our state-of-the-art renewable energy assets, we have reached a key milestone in our journey towards a decarbonised DSV. This development will not only provide us with critical insights but also help shape best practices for our upcoming projects. I am optimistic about the positive impact we can make going forward."?

The assets will be managed by DSV Energy, a part of DSV's sustainability division developed specifically to handle our renewable energy programme.

Anders Rousing also highlighted DSV Energy's essential role in supporting the company's overall decarbonisation strategy towards a more sustainable future in global transport and logistics: "DSV Energy is pivotal in this endeavour, playing an essential role in our efforts to reduce emissions and promote our long-term sustainability objectives. The facilities in Landskrona will play an important role in DSV's efforts to turn the company into an active energy producer rather than a passive user."?

