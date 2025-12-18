EDF power solutions UK appoint METLEN to lead solar farm construction

METLEN has been appointed by EDF power solutions UK the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its 400 MW Longfield solar farm, one of the largest solar projects in the UK.

The appointment comes at a key time for the project as procurement ramps up ahead of construction getting underway in early 2027 with the target of completion in 2030. The scope of works awarded to METLEN includes comprehensive design, site surveys, procurement and delivery of all materials, and the full civil, mechanical, electrical, testing, and commissioning works required for the construction of the solar facility in line with National Grid Code Compliance and DCO requirements, excluding grid connection works.

EDF power solutions and METLEN are both committed to maximising opportunities for businesses within the Essex region and plan to hold a local supply chain engagement day in spring 2025. In total, Longfield solar farm is estimated to be generating enough power to provide electricity for the equivalent of approximately 130 000 households, while helping avoid an estimated 60 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

This will build on the work that EDF power solutions is already undertaking in the region to encourage more young people to take up a career in renewable energy. Destination Renewables, an education programme developed jointly by EDF power solutions, DP Energy, Pembrokeshire College, and Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, has been in place at Colchester Institute since the start of 2025 and provides opportunities for students to hear directly from those working in the clean energy industry.

Matthew Boulton, Director of Solar, Storage and Private Wire at EDF power solutions UK, commented: “We are delighted to partner with METLEN Energy & Metals on the Longfield solar farm project. This is a significant step forward for the delivery of our first DCO project. Together, we are not only building important new UK renewable energy generation but also strengthening the future of the local economy through the creation of opportunities for local businesses.”

METLEN now has more than 95 renewable energy projects (solar and BESS) in the UK and Ireland completed or at various stages of execution or development. The total installed power of the solar parks stands at more than 2.3 GW, while the energy capacity of the battery systems is over 1.3 GWh.

Nikos Papapetrou, Chief Executive Director Renewables & Energy Transition Platform of METLEN, added: “We are proud to partner with EDF power solutions on a project of this scale and strategic importance for the UK’s energy transition. METLEN has a proven record of executing solar projects in more than 30 countries, in all five continents, often in challenging environments, consistently meeting the highest technical, environmental, and delivery standards.”

Once operational, Longfield solar farm will support the UK’s transition to renewables following the award of a Contract for Difference in auction round six.

