RWE successful in Polish renewables auctions

RWE is growing its renewables portfolio in Poland: at the end of December the company received Contract for Difference (CfD) awards from the Polish Energy Regulatory Office for solar projects with a total capacity of more than 20 MWac.

“These projects strengthen our position as a leading producer of green electricity in Poland,” explains Agnieszka Wojnarowska, Head of Onshore Development Europe, Scandinavia and Baltics at RWE Renewables. “We will benefit from the expertise of our well-established wind business in the realisation of the awarded photovoltaic projects. Our new solar projects are small to medium in size, but we have grouped them into clusters in order to optimise construction and operations.”

Nine of the photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total capacity of approximately 7 MWac are located in West Pomerania and Greater Poland. Two further mid-size solar projects with a total capacity of 14 MWac will be installed in Lower Silesia. Subject to the final investment decision, commissioning is expected in late 2023.

Recently, RWE has signed the Polish PV Sector Deal, a joint agreement between the Polish government, developers, associations and industry players from across the entire solar supply chain. With this agreement all parties commit to supporting the development, construction and operation of PV projects in Poland. That underpins RWE’s ambition to rigorously drive the expansion of its Polish solar business along with its strong footprint in wind.

In Poland, RWE is currently realising 42 ground-mounted PV plants with a total capacity of 32 MWac. This year a further 29 MWac will be added to the construction pipeline. To continuously enhance its Polish solar business the company is looking for appropriate locations throughout the country.

As one of the world's leading renewable energy companies RWE has a well-stocked development pipeline of 10 GW of solar projects globally.

“Poland is one of our core markets and offers excellent locations for solar projects. The country is seeing continued expansion of renewables and we are determined to contribute to Poland’s energy transition. With these recent tender successes, we take another important step towards developing a sizaeble solar business in the country” said Katja Wünschel, designated CEO Wind Onshore and PV Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables.