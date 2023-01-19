Cepsa to promote three new photovoltaic projects in Spain

Cepsa will add three new renewable energy projects in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. The company will develop three photovoltaic (PV) plants in the towns of Campo de Criptana and Arenales de San Gregorio (Ciudad Real), with an estimated capacity of 400 MW. The installation of these solar plants will involve an investment of more than €280 million and their construction, which will start at the beginning of 2025, is expected to generate more than 420 jobs, reaching nearly 700 jobs in the peak phases of their development.

Once in operation, these projects will produce an estimated annual energy output of 840 GWh, which is equivalent to the consumption of approximately 250 000 households for a year, i.e. nearly one third of the domestic consumption of Castilla-La Mancha. Furthermore, the production of this renewable energy will avoid the annual emission of 336 000 t of CO 2 .

Within the framework of these developments, the Town Councils of Arenales de San Gregorio and Campo de Criptana have signed agreements with Cepsa to join the ‘Sumamos Energías’ programme, which the company promotes to guarantee the integration of renewable projects in the local environment, as well as to involve the different social agents, involve the citizens, and promote collaboration with the administrations.

The presentation of these agreements, held today in Campo de Criptana, was attended by José Luis Escudero, Minister of Sustainable Development of Castilla-La Mancha, Gonzalo Redondo, Vice President of the Provincial Council of Ciudad Real, Santiago Lázaro, Mayor of Campo de Criptana, Iván Olmedo, Mayor of Arenales de San Gregorio, and Gerónimo de Angulo, Head of Development of PV projects of Cepsa.

José Luis Escudero highlighted the commitment of his administration to continue accelerating the “energy transition of our community based on a rational, social, and environmentally responsible energy model, even more so in the current context of climate and energy crisis determined by the war in Ukraine. We are certain that these renewable energy projects, carried out with environmental rigor, can galvanise the areas where they are located, mainly rural, generating wealth and employment. That is why we celebrate the involvement of citizen and local authorities.”

Gonzalo Redondo remarked: “We would like to thank Cepsa for its commitment to the local development. A commitment to economic development through renewable, clean, fair, and democratic energies, not only in the present but also in the future through the Sumamos Energías programme.”

In his speech, Santiago Lázaro pointed out: “Today Campo de Criptana takes a step forward in the generation of clean and renewable energy, and thus moves forward to achieve a more sustainable town. The generation of employment and wealth will be a turning point in our future.”

Iván Olmedo stressed: “This project, which we have been working on for several months, is undoubtedly a clear commitment to the environment, energy savings, and the advancement of rural Spain. Arenales de San Gregorio is very excited that these projects, so important to make region, which support employment and help care for our environment, are a reference of the policies to be carried out in these times.”

Finally, Geronimo de Angulo has pointed out: “Castilla-La Mancha is a strategic community for the development of Cepsa’s renewable energy portfolio, which will allow us to drive our Positive Motion strategy. We are going to advance in the decarbonisation of our activity, while generating a positive impact on the environment, based on the DNA that characterises us: creation of shared value, listening to the public, and establishing long-term relationships based on trust.”

Thus, there are now nine projects that Cepsa will develop in this community, with a capacity of 1200 MW, generating more than 2100 jobs during their construction, with a total investment of more than €840 million. Once in operation, these projects will produce an estimated annual energy output of 2500 GWh, which is almost equivalent to the total domestic consumption of the entire region. Furthermore, the production of this renewable energy will avoid the total annual emission of over a million tonnes of CO 2 .

Cepsa is developing a portfolio of renewable energies to sustainable supply the energy consumption of its industrial centres, especially for the production of green hydrogen, for which it has launched the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest green hydrogen project in Europe.

Renewable energies are defined within Cepsa’s 2030 Positive Motion strategy, with which the company aims to become a leader in sustainable mobility and energy in Spain and Portugal and a benchmark in the energy transition.

Positive impact on the local environment

Through the ‘Sumamos Energías’ programme, Cepsa will work hand-in-hand with all local councils that want to join in the design and implementation of actions that generate value and promote socioeconomic development and the natural capital of their municipality.

‘Sumamos Energías’ is a programme based on co-design and transparent and proactive dialogue, which seeks to create a tractor effect in the territory and maximum social and environmental integration. Each of these lines of action involves a series of initiatives linked to the nature of the projects and adapted to the needs of each locality and its neighbours.

Another of the planned initiatives is the creation of a local sustainable development fund set up and managed by the municipalities to finance sustainable investments and actions aimed at job creation, training, and environmental protection in the municipality.

Through the development of projects for the generation of renewable energy and the promotion of the ‘Sumamos Energías’ programme, Cepsa contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. Specifically, it contributes to SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 13 (climate action), and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

