Lightsource bp supports Plenium Partners and Bankinter Investment’s solar growth in Spain

Lightsource bp has agreed the sale of its 247 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project to independent renewable energy investors Plenium Partners and Bankinter Investment, supporting one of Southern Europe’s largest renewable portfolio owners to continue its growth across the sector.

The asset is a five-project cluster in Aragón, Spain, which has been in operation since 2021 and demonstrates Lightsource bp’s capability to invest in, deliver, and construct quality solar sites that can support renewable growth ambitions of investors, utilities, and other asset owners.

Over the last four years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lightsource bp’s team and presence in Spain has continued to grow at pace, reaching over 130 team members last year and a project development pipeline of over 4 GW.

Plenium has closed the transaction together with Bankinter Investment, the investment banking subsidiary of Bankinter, fourth Spanish bank by stock market value. Plenium and Bankinter have completed the purchase of the portfolio through various alternative-investment vehicles participated by Bankinter’s private banking and institutional clients.

Kareen Boutonnat, CEO for EMEA and APAC at Lightsource bp, said: “Transactions like these demonstrate our strong credentials in delivering quality constructed and operational assets as a trusted partner, supporting the renewable ambitions of Plenium Partners and Bankinter Investment. In Spain, Lightsource bp continues to move at pace to further progress our gigawatt scale project development portfolio and the growth of solar required to deliver on national targets.”

EY was appointed as financial advisor and Uría Menéndez as legal advisor by Lightsource bp for this transaction, and Gómez-Acebo & Pombo was appointed as Plenium and Bankinter’s legal advisor.

