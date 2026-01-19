R.Power secures first project finance financing in Germany

R.Power, one of the largest independent power producers in Poland and the CEE region, has secured its first-ever project finance financing on the German market, marking a new stage in the company’s international expansion. The financing was enabled by DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing together with its financing partner Deutsche Leasing Finance and relates to the Klotze photovoltaic power plant project with a capacity of approximately 20 MW, located in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The Klotze project is R.Power’s first large-scale photovoltaic investment in Germany. The installation will benefit from a 20-year support scheme awarded under the German EEG auction system. Securing the financing is part of R.Power’s consistently executed international growth strategy. In recent years, the company has been dynamically expanding its operations outside Poland, delivering projects in, among others, Romania and Portugal, with Germany representing another key direction of expansion in Western Europe.

The Klotze project complements R.Power’s growing portfolio in Germany, which already includes over 115 MW of solar capacity awarded under the Innovation Auction organised by Bundesnetzagentur. This portfolio comprises photovoltaic projects, installations integrated with energy storage systems, and hybrid solutions.

“We are consistently building R.Power’s position as a pan-European renewable energy developer and producer. In recent years, we have secured more than €250 million in growth capital from international financial institutions, enabling us to scale our project portfolio. Germany is a natural, yet highly demanding, direction for this expansion. Securing financing for the Klotze project is an important step in strengthening our presence on this market and in executing our strategy based on multi-technology projects,” said Przemek Pieta, CEO and Co-Founder of R.Power.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!