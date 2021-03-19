EnBW constructing additional solar projects in Germany

EnBW is building two more subsidy-free large scale photovoltaic (PV) projects in Brandenburg, Germany, with a capacity of 150 (MW) each.

These follow on from one of Germany’s largest solar parks, Weesow-Willmersdorf, which EnBW has already completed in Werneuchen, Brandenburg. The two new projects each occupy roughly 125 ha. and are located just under 40 km away in the Märkisch-Oderland district, in Alttrebbin and Gottesgabe, Germany.

“By expanding solar energy, we can substantially advance the energy transition,” explained Thorsten Jörß, Head of Photovoltaic Project Development at EnBW, adding that an annual increase of at least 10 GW of solar energy is needed in order to achieve the German target of generating 65% of all power from renewable sources by 2030. “The two subsidy-free solar parks in Alttrebbin and Gottesgabe will make a major contribution to the energy transition without any extra cost to consumers in the form of the surcharge under the Renewable Energy Sources Act,” Jörß continued.

EnBW expects construction to take one year. A total of 700 000 solar panels will be installed in the two parks. Arithmetically speaking, that is enough to supply approximately 90 000 households with green power. Approximately 200 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions will be avoided.

Over 40 companies involved

The two solar parks are being built in parallel. Over 40 companies are involved in their construction. Schletter Solar is supplying the substructure. Bifacial solar panels from LONGi Solar not only capture direct solar radiation but also generate power from indirect sunlight reflected onto the rear of the panel. The central inverters are from Siemens. EnBW has also contracted a large number of local firms from Brandenburg for access roads, cabling, waste disposal, surveying, construction site environmental monitoring, agricultural services and other tasks.

EnBW is building its own substations to connect the installations to the grid. Two 110-kV underground cables will run to the Metzdorf Nord substation belonging to regional grid operator e.dis on the B167 road linking Gottesgabe and Metzdorf.

Archaeologist on site

As EnBW project managers Jens Darocha and Philipp Hermann both know from experience, “Every construction site has its own unique features.” The site in Gottesgabe may lead to the unearthing of archaeological artefacts. Accordingly, EnBW is working closely with the historic monuments authority. An archaeologist is also on-site during the excavation works. The explosive ordnance clearance team has recovered tons of ordnance at both sites. They also found over a hundred horseshoes. “Let’s hope they bring us luck for the construction work – and plenty of sunshine,” says Herrmann.

