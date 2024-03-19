Lhyfe receives grant from French government

Lhyfe one of the world’s pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen production, has received confirmation from the French government of financial support in the form of a grant of up to €149 million for the construction of a green hydrogen production plant with an installed electrolysis capacity of 100 MW near Le Havre. This project, led by Lhyfe for over two years, has been approved by the European Commission as part of the third wave of IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) on hydrogen.

During a visit to Le Havre for the seventh "Rencontres de l'Axe Seine", Roland Lescure, French Delegate Minister for Industry and Energy, confirmed the French government's support of up to €149 million for Lhyfe’s project, at the heart of Le Havre's low-carbon industrial zone.

With this project, Lhyfe intends to produce up to 34 tpd of green hydrogen near the Grand Canal du Havre, one of Europe's largest industrial port areas.

This support from the French government confirms Lhyfe's status as a key player in the renewable hydrogen industry, and its confidence in the know-how and expertise of Lhyfe's teams, pioneers in the industry.

The site is close to the Yara plant in Le Havre, whose decarbonisation roadmap includes the use of green hydrogen.

Yara is interested in and supports Lhyfe's project, and will explore with Lhyfe all possible collaborations to decarbonise its industrial process.

The Lhyfe production site, to be located on a 2.8-hectare plot of land in Gonfreville-l'Orcher, is scheduled to be operational by 2028.

"This project meets the challenges of the industrial port zone of Le Havre: a 100 MW site, capable of producing up to 34 tpd of decarbonated hydrogen per day,” said Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe.

This project has been selected by the French government as part of the third wave of the IPCEI hydrogen program approved by the European Commission.

IPCEI are transnational meta-projects identified as strategic for the European Union.

Implementation of this project is subject to the granting of operating authorisations, construction permits as well as final financial investment decisions by Lhyfe and its main partners.

